Car fire outside Fort William hotel believed to be deliberate

Police are appealing for information following a car fire outside a Fort William hotel, which they believe was set deliberately.

Officers were called to the scene, in a car park on the city’s Parade Square, at around 11.15pm on Thursday night.

The fire service arrived around five minutes later and remained there until just after midnight.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Initial police inquiries indicate that the fire was set deliberately, and an appeal has been launched for people who may have seen suspicious activity in the area between 10.30pm and 11.30pm.

Motorists with dash cams are asked to check for any footage recorded on the night which may assist the investigation.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 3767 of May 20, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.