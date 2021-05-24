Something went wrong - please try again later.

It is anything but a sure thing. However organisers are doing their best to make it happen.

This summer’s Argyllshire Gathering and Oban Games should be a huge celebration to mark the event’s 150th anniversary.

But thanks to Covid-19, even a scaled down games will be a blessing.

Every attempt is being made to host the event at Mossfield Stadium on August 26, the committee has promised.

Despite this, a UK Government Covid testing site looming at the gates of Mossfield serves as a reminder of the pandemic.

Last year’s event had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus.

Games steward Paul Nicoll said: “At the moment it is not certain that the games will go ahead. We are waiting for government guidelines on events coming out in June.

“We are working on the basis that everything is going ahead. To pull it off we may need to alter the games accordingly, make them more local.

We are all trying to see if we can pull it off.”

“We know the Covid centre is using the car park. We have got alternative arrangements for some people. It is very fluid at the moment, no-one knows what is going on.

“We don’t want to have to cancel. If visitor numbers are down we could lose a huge amount of money.”

He added: “We wanted to do a week of events to celebrate the 150th anniversary but it is not going to be possible. It is really going to just have to be the games. The ball and the dance have been cancelled.

“We are going to go for it and see if we can do it. We will try our best. The piping is proceeding as if we are going ahead. The athletics committee are delighted because so many athletics events have been cancelled. The dancing and the heavies are also hoping to proceed.

“We are all trying to see if we can pull it off. Any help or ideas people have would be most welcome.”

Traditionally the Oban Games and Argyllshire Gathering take place on the third Thursday in August.

Bringing together the families

The Argyllshire Gathering was formed in 1871. It was originally set up to bring together the families of Argyll – a county that covered a vast area.

Rivalries existed between clans and a gathering with traditional sports managed to keep a sense of unity and peace.

The Gathering today is a celebration of Highland heritage and tradition with dances, pipe tunes and athletic events dating back centuries.

Opening march

A highlight of the games is the opening march of the gathering stewards from the centre of Oban to the games field at Mossfield.

The march is led by a pipe band made up of the competitors and winners in the piping competitions.

It is a unique opportunity to hear some of the best solo pipers in the world playing together as a band.

Also taking part in the march is the Duke of Argyll, president of the gathering.