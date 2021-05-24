Tuesday, May 25th 2021 Show Links
Portree roadworks delayed by a week with temporary route closures announced

By David Walker
May 24, 2021, 1:05 pm Updated: May 24, 2021, 1:13 pm
© Supplied by Highland CouncilHome Farm road works
Home Farm road works

Works to improve roads throughout Portree in Skye have been delayed by a week.

Traffic management and road closures will be installed on a couple of the roads in the town to allow for work to be completed.

Highland Council confirmed that the timescale for the improvements had been extended into this week, and blamed circumstances “outwith” their control.

York Drive

Resurfacing works on York Drive are scheduled to take place on Thursday May 27 and Friday May 28 between 8am and 8pm.

The road will be closed during the works and reopened after they are completed for the day.

