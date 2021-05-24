Funeral director dies after taking ill behind wheel of minibus near Thurso

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A prominent Caithness businessman has died after taking ill at the wheel of his minibus.

George Dunnett was pronounced dead at the scene after police received concerned reports for his welfare when his vehicle ground to a halt on the A836 John O’Groats to Lybster road, six miles west of Thurso.

Mr Dunnett, along with his late wife Alison, founded Dunnetts Funeral Directors more than 35 years ago.

The 67-year-old was a familiar figure in the far north as he walked in front of corteges at the start of their journeys to cemeteries.

His family also operates a coach and minibus hire business from its base in Ormlie Road, Thurso.

Mr Dunnett is survived by his sons Sinclair and George.

The road, near Forss, was blocked for a short time while emergency crews dealt with the incident on Friday.

A police spokesman said: “Around 10.30am on Friday officers were made aware of a 67-year-old man taking ill within a vehicle on the Forss Crosskirk Road.

“Emergency services attended and the man was later pronounced dead at the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”