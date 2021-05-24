Monday, May 24th 2021 Show Links
Three taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash on A82, with 161-mile diversion in place

By Craig Munro
May 24, 2021, 7:07 pm Updated: May 24, 2021, 10:41 pm
© Anthony MacmillanPolice were called to the scene at around 5.30pm.
A three-vehicle crash on the A82 between Spean Bridge and Fort William has resulted in three people being taken to hospital, and a 161-mile diversion for traffic avoiding the closed section of road.

Police were called out to the scene at around 5.30pm, with the fire service joining a few minutes later.

Four pumps were sent to the scene, and cutting gear was used before they began leaving at around 7.20pm.

The Glasgow-based Helimed 5 air ambulance was also in attendance at the Spean Bridge end of the section of road, where the incident took place.

A police spokeswoman confirmed three people had been injured in the crash, although information on their conditions was not immediately available.

Kate Forbes, who represents the Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch constituency in the Scottish Parliament, tweeted her concern for those involved.

A fire service spokesman said: “The call came in at 5.36pm, and we mobilised four pumps.

“We got the stop message back at 7.19pm, by which time all the casualties had been removed from the car and in care of Scottish Ambulance Service.

“We made the scene safe.”

Traffic Scotland has tweeted a diversion route for cars unable to travel on the section of road, which covers a total distance of 161 miles.

Meanwhile, a separate part of the A82 by Loch Lomond between Ardlui and Tarbet has also been closed.

This is an ongoing incident and this story will be updated with more information as it comes.