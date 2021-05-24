Monday, May 24th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Three people airlifted to hospital and man arrested after three-car crash on A82

By Craig Munro
May 24, 2021, 10:26 pm Updated: May 24, 2021, 11:26 pm
© Anthony MacmillanCrashed cars on the A82. Picture by Anthony Macmillan
Crashed cars on the A82. Picture by Anthony Macmillan

A 25-year-old man has been arrested following a three-car crash on the A82 between Spean Bridge and Fort William which resulted in three people being airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Police were called to the scene, between the Spean Bridge and Aonach Mor, at around 5.30pm, with fire crews sending four pumps a few minutes later.

Cutting gear was used on the vehicles, and the Glasgow-based Helimed 5 air ambulance was in attendance to transport those affected by the crash.

Two 21-year-olds – a man and a woman – were airlifted to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, while a third woman was flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

All three had serious injuries.

The 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with suspected road traffic offences.

Police launch appeal

Officers have now launched an appeal for information from anyone who saw the three cars involved in the crash: a white Audi A3, a black BMW 5 Series and a white Toyota Corolla.

Road Policing Sergeant Angus Macleod said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw these vehicles being driven before or during the crash to contact us.

“If you have a dash-cam, please check back and see if there is any footage that could assist our investigation.

“You can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2550 of 24 May.”

Scottish finance secretary Kate Forbes, whose constituency covers the site of the crash, tweeted her concern for those affected.

A fire service spokesman said: “The call came in at 5.36pm, and we mobilised four pumps.

“We got the stop message back at 7.19pm, by which time all the casualties had been removed from the car and in care of Scottish Ambulance Service.

“We made the scene safe.”

The section of road remains closed, with a diversion of more than 161 miles in place for traffic avoiding it.

Drivers seeking to travel between Fort William and Spean Bridge – a distance of less than 10 miles under normal circumstances – must instead take a route that diverts them as far as Perth.