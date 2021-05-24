Three people airlifted to hospital and man arrested after three-car crash on A82

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested following a three-car crash on the A82 between Spean Bridge and Fort William which resulted in three people being airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Police were called to the scene, between the Spean Bridge and Aonach Mor, at around 5.30pm, with fire crews sending four pumps a few minutes later.

Cutting gear was used on the vehicles, and the Glasgow-based Helimed 5 air ambulance was in attendance to transport those affected by the crash.

Two 21-year-olds – a man and a woman – were airlifted to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, while a third woman was flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

All three had serious injuries.

The 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with suspected road traffic offences.

Police launch appeal

Officers have now launched an appeal for information from anyone who saw the three cars involved in the crash: a white Audi A3, a black BMW 5 Series and a white Toyota Corolla.

Road Policing Sergeant Angus Macleod said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw these vehicles being driven before or during the crash to contact us.

“If you have a dash-cam, please check back and see if there is any footage that could assist our investigation.

“You can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2550 of 24 May.”

Scottish finance secretary Kate Forbes, whose constituency covers the site of the crash, tweeted her concern for those affected.

Really concerned to see this, all my thoughts are with the individuals involved and their families. https://t.co/4WO8HYKiaJ — Kate Forbes (@_KateForbes) May 24, 2021

A fire service spokesman said: “The call came in at 5.36pm, and we mobilised four pumps.

“We got the stop message back at 7.19pm, by which time all the casualties had been removed from the car and in care of Scottish Ambulance Service.

“We made the scene safe.”

Called out to a major RTC on the A82 this evening. Working with crews from @FortStation & Kinlochleven fire station & 3 Ambulances from @Scotambservice, the Air Ambulance and Coastguard helicopter and @policescotland the multiple casualties were extricated from their vehicles. — Spean Bridge CRU (@SpeanBridgeCRU) May 24, 2021

The section of road remains closed, with a diversion of more than 161 miles in place for traffic avoiding it.

Drivers seeking to travel between Fort William and Spean Bridge – a distance of less than 10 miles under normal circumstances – must instead take a route that diverts them as far as Perth.