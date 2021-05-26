Highland Council depute provost Graham Ross resigns

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Leading Highland councillor depute provost Graham Ross has resigned his post for “family reasons”.

Provost Helen Carmichael said the news has been confirmed to members.

Mrs Carmichael wanted to stress that it was for “family reasons”.

“I could not have wished for a better depute,” she said.

“He got on well with everybody. He was charming and he always had a smile on his face.”

With details still emerging of the reasons behind the unexpected decision, Andrew Smith, treasurer of Ballifeary Community Council, also paid tribute to Mr Ross, who was Independent councillor for Inverness West.

He said: “You could not get a better councillor anywhere. He is an absolutely top man. I’m quite devastated by this. I wish him all the very best as life progresses.”

Community councillor Bill Anderson said he too was saddened to hear the news.

“I class councillor Ross as a personal friend who came to the fore and helped me in my hour of need. This is very sad news. He will be a great loss to the community. You cannot replace him.”