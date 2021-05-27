Cocaine worth £25k sniffed out by police dogs at north post office

A package of high-purity cocaine with a street value of more than £25,000 has been seized by police after dogs sniffed it out at a post office in the north.
The discovery was made as part of a nationwide County Lines crackdown, with officers from across the UK working to seize drugs and stop dealers before they could affect vulnerable communities.
Across the week-long campaign, officers in Scotland arrested 20 people and seized more than £20,000, along with a cache of weapons and a number of other items.
In the north, the operation involved putting sniffer dogs to work in post offices.
