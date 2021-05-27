Suspected Covid outbreak hits north shinty club with training and games cancelled

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north shinty club has cancelled all training sessions and games until further notice after some of the team tested positive for Covid through lateral flow testing.

Kilmallie Shinty Club in Caol, near Fort William, announced this news on their social media.

The outbreak casts a doubt over the Premiership club being able to fulfil its opening regional league competitive fixture against Skye at Portree on June 5.

Their first home-friendly, against Beauly at Canal Park, had been due this Saturday.

It comes as a blow to shinty after pre-season friendlies resumed last weekend.

They said a “small number” of their senior team players had reported a positive lateral flow test.

These tests are not 100% accurate, with those who tested positive needing to book a PCR test to confirm the diagnosis.

While the club awaits these results, they have suspended all in-person activity and organised use of their facilities until further notice.

‘Rapidly evolving situation’

© Supplied by Camanachd Associatio

Dr John Wallace, the local GP who is the Kilmallie club’s medical officer and designated Covid co-ordinator, commented: “This is a rapidly evolving situation.

“On first becoming aware of a concern club officials notified both NHS Highland health protection team and the Camanachd Association.

“The club Covid coordinator and team coach have had extensive discussions with NHS Highalnd contact tracing team throughout the day and have cooperated fully with their contact tracing investigation, passing on appropriate contact details.”

The club will be assessing the situation as it evolves before making any further decisions.

COVID MITIGATION MEASURES As you may be aware a number of individuals resident in the local area have reported… Posted by Kilmallie Shinty Club on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

All individuals who need to self-isolate or book a PCR test have been advised to by club officials, with NHS Highland’s contact tracing getting in touch with them.

PCR tests are available at Fort William Fire Station on weekday mornings which can be booked by phoning 01463 706015.

In addition, you can book a home test online or book a slot in Oban or Inverness here.

Anyone connected with the club who has to self-isolate has been informed about this through internal communications.

Other players in their first-team squad have been given appropriate advice regarding testing as directed by NHS Highland.

© DCT Media

He added: “We appreciate this may be a worrying time for many and is disappointing so soon after shinty restarting but do wish to assure you we are taking all appropriate measures to keep those connected with our club safe.

“Our first concern is for those awaiting confirmatory results both in our club and in our local community and their families.

“Further updates will be given as appropriate.”

Kilmallie played at Ballachulish last Saturday in their opening friendly.