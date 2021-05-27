Popular Aviemore restaurant shut until next week following positive Covid test

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A popular Aviemore restaurant has been forced to shut until Wednesday, June 2 after a staff member tested positive for Covid.

The Old Bridge Inn announced the news on social media and apologised to anyone who had booked a table.

The restaurant originally shut on Sunday after one of their back-of-house team tested positive for Covid.

They had not been at work for a couple of days prior to the result.

The restaurant shut while the staff communicated with the Test and Protect team, and closed “out of an abundance of caution.”

Unfortunately we will now be closed until Wednesday 2nd June. The bar will reopen at midday then and the restaurant Thursday 3rd June at 5pm.Any room bookings are unaffected. Posted by The Old Bridge on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

99 people who had booked in on Sunday were all apologised to and contacted about the cancellation of the booking.

A similar process happened on Monday.

Despite hopes the Aviemore restaurant may reopen this week, the owners confirmed that the premises would be shut until next Wednesday, June 2 at the earliest.

This is due to other staff members being told to self-isolate after being in close contact with the positive Covid case.

No longer opening this week

A statement from the restaurant in Aviemore said: “Well that all (de)escalated quickly. We are no longer opening today, or at all this week, or even Monday-Tuesday next week.

“The last few staff (who we thought had escaped any risk of being deemed as close contacts of a positive Covid test) have now been flagged and are now self-isolating. Game’s a bogey.

“This is a pretty stark reminder that even if most vulnerable people have now been vaccinated and only those who may not suffer badly from the virus are left unvaccinated, we are far from being clear of this curse.

“Gutted for our visitors and even more gutted for our isolating staff.”

The Aviemore restaurant’s May Day Saturday party with the WOOK Karawane Highland Slice is now cancelled.

They hope to reopen to drinks only on Wednesday June 2 at midday, followed by full kitchen service at 5pm on Thursday.

Bookings for the Bunkhouse are not impacted in any way by the restaurant’s closure.

The gift shop also remains open for customers to purchase items.