Friday, May 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Firefighters use council houses due to be knocked down for training

By Lauren Robertson
May 27, 2021, 12:01 pm Updated: May 27, 2021, 1:14 pm
© Supplied by Highland CouncilRepresentatives from the council will observe the training to gain essential insight
Representatives from the council will observe the training to gain essential insight

Firefighters have been carrying out lifesaving training exercises in a cluster of council homes earmarked for demolition.

Highland Council’s housing team will allow the fire service to use the properties in Meiklefield Road, Dingwall, for training before they are knocked down next month.

The exercises are for the local retained crews, but it will also help the local authority ensure future affordable housing is designed in the best, most safe way.

The training will help the council understand the difficulties of firefighters entering properties.

Essential fire training in derelict council homes

Derek Wilson, local senior officer for the fire service in the north, said: “This type of training, using different search and rescue scenarios within derelict buildings, is essential in helping our staff prepare for actual events within our communities.

“The exercise at Dingwall was of great value in maintaining and developing firefighting skills and we are grateful to have been given the opportunity.”

Councillor Angela MacLean and Faye Dyer, a housing officer at the council, have already been along to one of the training sessions to find out more about the challenges the crews face on call-outs.

Ms MacLean said: “It was good to see the properties be of use to the community one last time by allowing Scottish Fire and Rescue Service colleagues to train in a realistic environment to everyone’s benefit.”

A series of training events will take place in the near future

A dozen homes in the Meiklefield area will be knocked down in June to make room for 14 new flats and houses. They are the first phase of a project aimed at improving housing in the area.