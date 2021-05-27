NHS Highland team investigating Covid outbreak centred on Fort William sports bar

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A team from NHS Highland is investigating a Covid outbreak in Fort William, which appears to be linked to a bar in the town.

There are currently 20 cases associated with the outbreak, all of whom have been asked to self-isolate for 10 days along with a “large number” of their close contacts.

However, a consultant for the health board said “we expect the case numbers to increase”.

NHS Highland said a significant proportion of the new cases visited Sunny’s Sports Bar on Saturday, May 22.

In a post on Facebook, the bar said their entire staff was travelling to Inverness to take PCR tests and the track and trace forms filled out by customers had been sent to the NHS.

Everyone who visited Sunny’s Bar has been identified as a close contact and advised to self-isolate before seeking a PCR test.

Dr Jenny Wares, a consultant in public health medicine with NHS Highland, said: “The situation is currently evolving and we expect the case numbers to increase.

“The community should remain vigilant for the symptoms of Covid-19.

“The typical symptoms are a new continuous cough, a high temperature or fever and a loss of, or change in, normal taste or smell (anosmia).

“However, people with Covid-19 can present with a wide range of symptoms including headache, sore muscles and joints, tiredness, sore throat, cold-like symptoms and diarrhoea and vomiting.

“Anyone that becomes unwell should isolate immediately and seek a test.”

Low case numbers in Highlands

A relatively low number of Covid cases have been reported in the Highland health board region recently, with no more than six cases recorded in any 24-hour period since the beginning of May.

The Kilmallie Shinty Club, based in Caol near Fort William, announced yesterday they would be cancelling all training sessions and games after some team members tested positive for Covid from lateral flow tests.

The club is currently awaiting results from more accurate PCR tests.

Dr Wares added: “As national measures ease, it is vital that everyone continues to follow the current guidance to limit the spread of Covid.

“It is really important that we all continue to follow FACTS – wear a face covering, avoid crowded places, clean your hands regularly, maintain two metres distance and self-isolate and book a test if you have symptoms.”

The Caol community centre is holding a planned vaccination clinic tomorrow and on Saturday for those aged between 39 and 44.

NHS Highland has urged anyone who feels well and has not been identified as a close contact, or who lives with someone who has, to attend their vaccination appointment as planned.