Rapid coronavirus testing launched on the Isle of Skye

A drop-in testing facility will be operating in Skye next week.

The rapid testing centre is available for those with symptoms and will be set up at the Portree Bayfield car park.

It will be in operation on May 31 from 11.30am-4.30pm and again on June 3 and June 4 from 9.30am-4.30pm.

Both Highland Council and NHS Highland have pledged to plan and deliver community testing across the region wherever necessary.

It is hoped the introduction of these testing hubs will increase public confidence in testing kits while simultaneously restricting any local outbreaks.

This latest mobile testing unit will also be operating an lateral flow device collection service, which makes packs of seven testing kits available to the public, to be taken away and used at home.

Importance of testing

Statistics have shown that around one in three people with coronavirus have no symptoms but can still pass it on without realising it.

The health board has also been keen to suggest that even those who have been vaccinated should still consider getting tested.

While vaccines reduce the risk of infection after 14-21 days, people who have been vaccinated could still become infected..

Dr Tim Allison, director of public health with NHS Highland, said: “Many people who have coronavirus have no symptoms, or mild symptoms, and will be spreading it without realising.

“By expanding community testing we will be able to identify more cases giving us a better chance of stopping Covid-19 from spreading.

“Testing for those without symptoms, asymptomatic testing, will help us to identify those who are positive but do not have symptoms.

“We can then advise them to self-isolate and therefore prevent spread. More testing helps to show us how the virus is spread and will help us reduce risk.”