Saturday, May 29th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Council seeks firm to check water supplies for potentially deadly Legionnaires’ disease

By Donna MacAllister
May 28, 2021, 6:43 pm Updated: May 28, 2021, 7:30 pm
© PRESS AND JOURNAL/DCT MediaHighland Council has a legal duty to ensure the health and safety of its tenants by keeping properties safe and free from health hazards.
Highland Council has a legal duty to ensure the health and safety of its tenants by keeping properties safe and free from health hazards.

Highland Council chiefs are on the look-out for a company that can check its water supplies for deadly Legionnaires’ disease.

With many businesses and buildings closed for months, the chances of bacteria forming in the water systems is more likely.

Legionnaires’ disease is a lung infection you can get from inhaling droplets of water from things like air conditioning or hot tubs. It is uncommon but it can be very serious.

The council is now reletting its contract for the service, which has since 2018 been delivered by its own staff inhouse with support from contractors as required.

A spokesman said: “Due to the workload that the pandemic has created and the subsequent additional duties undertaken by the team, the council has now decided to re-let this contract.

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with Facebook Register with Google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register

More from the Press and Journal