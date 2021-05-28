Council seeks firm to check water supplies for potentially deadly Legionnaires’ disease

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Highland Council chiefs are on the look-out for a company that can check its water supplies for deadly Legionnaires’ disease.

With many businesses and buildings closed for months, the chances of bacteria forming in the water systems is more likely.

Legionnaires’ disease is a lung infection you can get from inhaling droplets of water from things like air conditioning or hot tubs. It is uncommon but it can be very serious.

The council is now reletting its contract for the service, which has since 2018 been delivered by its own staff inhouse with support from contractors as required.

A spokesman said: “Due to the workload that the pandemic has created and the subsequent additional duties undertaken by the team, the council has now decided to re-let this contract.