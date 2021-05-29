Saturday, May 29th 2021 Show Links
Appeal for information after Highland man, 62, reported missing

By Denny Andonova
May 29, 2021, 8:10 am Updated: May 29, 2021, 8:12 am
Police are appealing for information to help trace a man who went missing on Friday.

Ian Campbell was last seen yesterday at around 11pm in the Harbour View area in Balintore.

At the time, the 62-year-old, was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black trainers.

Ian Campbell was last seen around Harbour View in Balintore yesterday.

He has been described as 5′ 8, slim build, white skin tone, short grey hair with brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Campbell or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 4635 of 28th May 2021.

