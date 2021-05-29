Appeal for information after Highland man, 62, reported missing

Police are appealing for information to help trace a man who went missing on Friday.
Ian Campbell was last seen yesterday at around 11pm in the Harbour View area in Balintore.
At the time, the 62-year-old, was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black trainers.
He has been described as 5′ 8, slim build, white skin tone, short grey hair with brown eyes.
Anyone who may have seen Mr Campbell or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 4635 of 28th May 2021.
