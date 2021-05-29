Missing Highland man, 62, traced safe and well

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Highland man who had been reported missing has been traced safe and well.

Officers appealed for help to trace Ian Campbell, who was last seen yesterday at 11pm in the Harbour View area in Balintore.

Police have now confirmed the 62-year-old has been traced safe and well in the Easter Ross area this morning.

Officers thanked the public for their assistance with the appeal.