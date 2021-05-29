Exclusive: End of 12-year ‘eyesore’ on Cromarty Firth as Hutton legs removed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An “eyesore” on the Cromarty Firth of more than 12 years is finally being removed as the huge Hutton platform legs are being taken to shore.

The Hutton structure, a hull and legs weighing in excess of 20,000 tonnes, was parked in the body of water in 2009 as its journey to Spain for refurbishment fell through.

Now, Messiah Decommissioning has acquired the remains and an operation is underway to take the huge structure to shore for dismantling.

The Hutton hull – known as the tension leg platform (TLP) – is being dismantled at the Queen’s Dock at the Port of Cromarty Firth, a stone’s throw from Nigg where it was constructed by Highland Fabrication in 1984.

