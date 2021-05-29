17 new cases of coronavirus reported in Fort William outbreak

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A further 17 new coronavirus cases have been associated with an outbreak in Fort William over the last two days.

Health bosses confirmed more than a dozen people had contracted the virus since Wednesday – taking the total number of infections to 37.

According to NHS Highland, a significant proportion of the people who tested positive for Covid visited Sunny’s Sports Bar on Saturday, May 22.

Cases expected to rise

In effort to contain the outbreak, NHS Highland has launched a mobile testing unit(MTU), which will be available from Sunday, May 30, at the Fort William Shinty Club car park.

The facility will work on an appointment-only basis and will offer PCR test to people with or without any symptoms.

However, consultant in public health medicine with NHS Highland, Dr Jenny Wares, expects the number of cases to rise even further and has urged people to remain vigilant for the symptoms of Covid.

She said: “This is a significant outbreak and we expect the case numbers to rise further.

“Please continue to follow all guidance from NHS Highland’s contact tracing team.

“If you have been identified as a close contact, please self-isolate and get a PCR test. If you are identified as a close contact and your test is negative you must continue to isolate for 10 days as advised.”

“The typical symptoms are a new continuous cough, a high temperature or fever and a loss of, or change in, normal taste or smell (anosmia).

“However, people with COVID-19 can present with a wide range of symptoms including headache, sore muscles and joints, tiredness, sore throat, cold-like symptoms and diarrhoea and vomiting.

“Anyone that becomes unwell should isolate immediately and seek a PCR test.”

‘It’s important to follow FACTS’

Contact tracing is still ongoing and all cases and their contacts have been asked to self-isolate for 10 days.

Everyone who visited Sunny’s Sports Bar has also been identified as close contacts and advised to self-isolate and seek a PCR test.

Dr Wares added: “I would also like to take the opportunity to thank the community for their support with trying to contain this outbreak and would ask that everyone continues to follow the guidance.

“By doing so we can try to prevent any further transmission within the community.

“It is really important that we all continue to follow FACTS – wear a face covering, avoid crowded places, clean your hands regularly, maintain two metres distance and self-isolate and book a test if you have symptoms.”

People can book an appointment for the MTU online or by calling 0800 028 2816 after 6pm today.

Alternatively, postal PCR kits will also be available though NHS Inform.