Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A border collie buried alive in the Highlands has been given a second chance at life.

Jake was on the brink of death when a group of hill walkers head his cries from beneath a pile of rocks.

He suffered multiple skull and jaw fractures and was left blind in one eye.

Animal Welfare officers from the Scottish SPCA described the incident as “one of the worst cases” they had ever seen.

Six months on, the highland pooch has now found a forever home with his rescuer, Mark Greener.

‘One of the worst cases’ on record

Inspector Yvonne Sloss condemned those responsible for their cruelty towards Jake.

She said: “This was truly one of the worst cases I have ever experienced.

“When I first saw Jake I felt shock, sadness and disbelief that someone had deliberately done this to him.

“His head was so swollen and he was in a terrible way.

“We didn’t think there was any way he would make it.

“He was in a comatose state when we arrived at the vet where he received emergency treatment.

Terrified stray cat found with large neck wound finds purrrrfect home

Scottish SPCA hopes partial reopening of Aberdeenshire centre will help find forever home for Kilo

Scottish SPCA inundated with calls as rescue centres reach capacity

“Miraculously, Jake survived the night. It was only when he was transferred to our Glasgow vet clinic that we found out how bad it actually was.

“Poor Jake was in need of a lot of care to help him recover both mentally and physically.”

Road to recovery

Animal welfare officers Yvonne Sloss and Mark Greener raced to the scene to retrieve Jake in November before taking him to a local vet for treatment.

The team at the Scottish SPCA Glasgow Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre veterinary clinic were shocked at the extent of his injuries upon his arrival.

Jake underwent numerous surgeries to remove the damaged eye and broken teeth.

Just days before Christmas and after almost six weeks of intensive treatment, Jake was fostered by Scottish SPCA inspector Mark Greener.

Due to how Jake was found, the team knew he would benefit from being in a secure and comfortable home to aid his recovery.

Mr Greener said: “When Jake came home with me, he was still incredibly fragile. His fractures hadn’t completely healed and he was unable to close his jaw.

“Jake required specialist care and it took time for him to come round and really heal. It took him a while to trust me but now that he does, we’re bonded forever.

Thanks to hill walkers

Jake is now recovering at home and embracing the wonders of the great outdoors.

His proud owner thanked the passers-by for saving the life of his beloved pet, who he said he “couldn’t imagine life without.”

“We are always outside and Jake loves to play,” Mr Greener said.

“I really couldn’t imagine life without him now. I’m so thankful to the passers-by who found Jake.

“Without them he may not have survived that day.

“But it’s also thanks to members of the public and Scottish SPCA supporters that Jake was able to be rescued and rehabilitated.

“We are only able to function due to funding from donations.

“These services which helped Jake to recover from his ordeal wouldn’t be here without the generosity of the public.

“I’m sure his experience still stays with him, and always will, but now he’s with me, we are doing all we can to make it a distant memory.”