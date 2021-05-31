Something went wrong - please try again later.

A fundraiser who will trek over 2,000 miles in just his swimming trunks, sunglasses and hat set off from the Outer Hebrides on Monday morning to hand out £250,000 to worthy causes.

Speedo Mick is to walk through the UK – taking in all the home countries’ capitals, plus Dublin – in his famous underwear to start to hand out £250,000 to worthy charities he will meet along the way.

He started by giving £4,000 to Western Isles mental health charity Catch 23.

“I never expected to be a pied piper but what a send off!”

Against the imposing baronial backdrop of Lews Castle in Stornoway, Everton FC fan Mick Cullen, 56, was set on his way by the Lewis and Harris Youth Pipe Band.

“I am trying to give a bit back,” said Mick.

“I hit hard times. I lost my job, my family, my home, but I found my way back with the help of people. I’m just trying to help others now.

Mick has trekked thousands of miles, attended hundreds of football matches and raised more than £650,000 in recent years – all while dressed only in a pair of – normally Everton blue – swimming trunks.

He said Speedo had given him new “funky” pairs for his latest five-month trek – as well as £1,000 – which will end in his home city of Liverpool.

These boots were made for walking

His trek across the UK and Ireland will see him hand out cash raised from his previous adventures – as well as raising even more.

Already his go fund me page has raised around £20,000.

And Mick is still wearing the same boots he has already clocked up 1000 miles in!

The route will see Mick take in most of the Outer Hebrides until he crosses to the mainland. He will later visit Edinburgh and Glasgow before heading across the Irish Sea to Belfast.

He will then tour Ireland ending up in Dublin before crossing back to North Wales to then head down to Cardiff. After crossing the Severn he then takes in most major towns and cites across England before finishing in Liverpool.

“The reason I’m doing the tour is to give back to the people and the communities who have supported me in the past,” added Mick.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has placed a huge strain on the finances of so many worthy charities and shone a light on how difficult life can be for a lot of young people in this country, whether because of a lack of food, money or opportunities. So I’ll do anything I can to help.

“Homelessness, mental health and disadvantaged young people are issues very close to my own heart as I’ve been through those struggles and I know how hard it is to come out the other side.

“In my life, I’ve been in some dark, lonely, hopeless places and for me, one the most rewarding parts of my fundraising has been to help people who are facing what I have faced.”

In 2019 Mick set off on 1,000 mile journey from John O’Groats to Land’s End. He finished the epic challenge in February last year, just before lockdown hit.

You can donate to Speedo Mick’s cause here