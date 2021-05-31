Meet the ‘adorable’ elk twins born at Highland Wildlife Park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Highland Wildlife Park is celebrating the birth of “adorable” European elk twins who arrived earlier this month.

Staff at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s park, near Kingussie, say the pair are doing well.

Becky Pink, senior animal keeper at Highland Wildlife Park, said: “We are delighted our two new arrivals are doing well so far.

“The first few weeks are crucial to their development and we will be keeping a close eye on them as they grow.”

The elk twins were born to mum Cas and dad Raven on Friday, May 14 and will be named once it has been determined if they are boys or girls.

Eurasian elk are the largest living deer species and historically native to Scotland but can be found across most of Europe.

Ms Pink added: “Although our elk are one of the tallest animals here at the park, they are masters of camouflage and can be difficult to spot.

“We recommend anyone trying to spot our new family be patient and visit the drive-through reserve a couple of timed throughout their visit.

“Every visit helps care for our amazing animals, like our elk calves, and protects threatened species in Scotland and across the world.”

In the past month, the wildlife conservation charity has also welcomed three rare Amur tiger cubs and two endangered Przewalski’s horse foals.

Visitors must pre-book park tickets.