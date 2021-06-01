Thurso woman celebrates her 101st birthday with plenty of chocolate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Thurso woman has celebrated her 101st birthday by tucking into some sweet treats.

Bessie Robertson, who stays at Pentland View Care Home, enjoyed visits from her nephew and step-son on her big day.

The centenarian treated herself to plenty of fudge and chocolate to mark the occasion, and stuff nurse Kimberley Brotherston said she has had a “lovely birthday”.

She added: “She is a popular lady, and you wouldn’t think she’s 101 either.”

Born at Sibster, Mrs Robertson worked in the office of Wilfred Weir’s shop in Bridge Street, Wick, before World War II broke out.

During the war she was with the Wrens at Rosyth and after being demobbed she married Jack Macdonald.

The couple settled in Dunfermline.

After Mr Macdonald died, she returned to Sibster in 1962, staying at Tayfield.

She married George Robertson in 1980 and was an active member of the Inner Wheel.

Her family have praised staff at the care home for looking after her so well and for keeping all the residents safe during the pandemic.