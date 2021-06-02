Dingwall charity launches photography competition to celebrate Volunteers’ Week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Ross-shire charity is aiming to capture the essence of volunteering through a photography competition.

Dingwall-based Highland Third Sector Interface (HTSI) is hosting a variety of events to mark Volunteers Week to celebrate the efforts of their loyal helpers.

As part of the celebration, amateur photographers are being encouraged to show off their talents by capturing a shot that shows either the fun side of volunteering, the benefits or gratitude for those who give up their time to help others.

The entries will be shared in an online gallery.

Entrants have until 9am on Monday, June 14 to enter on their website, with the winner expected to be announced by the end of the week.

Pandemic sparks change in volunteering

Organisations across the country have seen an outpouring of support in recent months, as thousands of people dedicated their time to offer support during the pandemic.

Figures compiled by Ipsos Mori last summer found almost 75% of adults across Scotland gave up their time to volunteer during Covid, representing a 26% increase on 2018 rates.

Chief officer for HTSI Mhairi Wylie praised volunteers for going above and beyond to lend a helping hand.

She said: “Volunteers Week is a chance to celebrate and recognise the fantastic contribution volunteers make.

“The pandemic has changed volunteering with many more of us helping others within our local neighbourhood than ever before, so taking the time to thank them for this critical contribution and connection to the most vulnerable in our society is essential.

“In the last year, countless volunteering programmes have paused (we hope not closed) so this year it is especially important to also recognise those who have been unable to volunteer, or volunteer as regularly, or those who may be anxious about resuming.

“Remember, they are Scotland’s volunteers, we celebrate them and look forward to their full return.”

The charity is also seeking nominations of volunteers, who have given decades of service following the return of their Long Service Award.