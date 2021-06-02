Dinghy dragged offshore with mum and child onboard

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A mother and her child were caught in the tide at Fort William after being blown offshore in an inflatable dinghy.

The Stornoway coastguard received the call at 5.30pm, when people on shore said a child in an inflatable dinghy had been blown off the shore at a campsite in Fort William.

It turned out to be a mother and child in an inflatable dinghy being blown off the shore.

People staying at the campsite with a canoe were able to help the pair back to shore where they were checked over by an ambulance.

A coastguard spokesman said: “The first call we got was at 5.30pm, people on the shore were reporting what they thought was a child in one of these inflatable dinghies being blown off the shore.

“It actually turned out to be two people – it was a mother and child – in an inflatable, but they were still being blown off the shore and caught in the tide.

“The Fort William coastguard rescue team went down to investigate and some other people who were at the campsite came to assist.

“They were ashore just as our team got to the campsite, the ambulance checked them over and they are fine just a bit startled.

“It’s quite common these days, people go to beaches with these inflatables and they don’t realise how quickly they move.”