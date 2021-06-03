Highland communities to benefit from £300,000 in grant funding

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Highland coastal communities are being called upon to apply for a share of more than £300,000 to support the launch of local initiatives.

Highland Council officials are offering £355,205 in financial support to a range of local projects through the Highland Coastal Communities Fund.

The fund is designed to support economic economic regeneration and development in coastal areas of the Highlands.

Applicants have until Monday June 14 to submit their entries on the council website.

Councillor Trish Robertson, chairwoman of the council’s Environment and Infrastructure Committee, said: “I hope communities take up this opportunity to submit their expressions of interest as this funding can make a difference getting projects up and running that will bring a very welcomed boost to our coastal communities and play a part in the wider economic recovery of the Highlands.”

The fund was established by the council following an allocation of over £3 million from the Scottish Government of Crown Estates revenue funding.

A total of £2.6m was devolved to local area committees and to date around £2.3m of this has been committed.