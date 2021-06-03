New Aldi store opens doors to Inverness customers following major revamp.

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Discount supermarket chain Aldi has reopened its Inverness store after five months of major refurbishment and expansion work.

The store on Sir Walter Scott Drive, which is now the biggest in the area, opened doors to customers for the first time since January this morning.

Inverness shoppers can now benefit from a larger retail space with an additional aisle and clearer signs, as well as new lay-out.

The new format has been created to make shopping “effortless” for customers.

The changes include the move of fresh bread and cakes to the last aisle to prevent them from getting squashed under customers’ shopping, as well as new, easy-to-browse freezers.

Local products at ‘unbeatable’ prices

The extended store will offer an enhanced, convenient and varied shopping experience, with a wide range of award-winning Scottish products at “unbeatable” prices.

More than 450 products from local suppliers will be on offer on a daily basis – including fresh meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s exclusive ‘Specially Selected’ range, award-winning beers, wines and spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store.

Inverness customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find legendary Specialbuys which would be available every Thursday and Sunday.

Covid-safety measures

A number of Covid measures have been introduced in the store to ensure the safety of customers and staff – including sanitisation stations on entry, Perspex screens at its tills and social distancing reminders in store.

A traffic light system has also been put in place to control the number of people going in and out of the store.

Store manager Rafal Borkowski hopes the new format will make shopping more comfortable for customers.

He said: “The team and I are really looking forward to welcoming back some familiar faces as well as new customers, and supplying our local community with the everyday amazing products we have available.

“Hopefully the new look store will make shopping at Aldi Inverness that bit easier and more comfortable, especially in light of current social distancing measures in place.”