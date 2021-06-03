Two flown to hospital following A82 crash involving car and pedestrian

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two people have been airlifted to hospital after a crash on a road by Loch Ness.

The pair were flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, while a third person was taken by road ambulance.

Emergency services were called to the accident on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road, north of Lochend shortly after 4pm.

The accident is believed to involve a white Audi Q3 and at least one pedestrian.

Police confirmed that there have been three casualties and two people airlifted to hospital.

Its goodnight from me folks. We will be back at 6am tomorrow morning. The #A82 remains CLOSED in both directions between Inverness & Drumnadrochit due to a serious RTC.

You can stay up to date and check diversion info here: https://t.co/UxrRj0JNZL#DriveSafe – Scott — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 3, 2021

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash on the A82 just north of Lochend at 4.20pm.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene and the road is closed in both directions.”

Collision inspectors are at the scene, and are expected to work late into the night to piece together what happened.