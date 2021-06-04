Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north road by Loch Ness has reopened following a crash between a car and a pedestrian on Thursday evening, in which two people were airlifted to hospital.

Emergency services were called to an incident on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road, north of Lochend shortly after 4pm yesterday.

The road between Dunain Park and Drumnadrochit remained closed in both directions for around six hours.

Officers remained at the scene until late into the night to carry out an investigation into the incident.

A82 Dunain Park – Drumnadrochit – Closure, All lanes closed in both directions has been cleared. #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 3, 2021

Police confirmed two people were airlifted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, while a third person was taken by road ambulance.

The accident is believed to have involved a white Audi Q3 and at least one pedestrian.