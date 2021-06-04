Friday, June 4th 2021 Show Links
Road by Loch Ness reopens following crash involving car and pedestrian

By Denny Andonova
June 4, 2021, 8:36 am Updated: June 4, 2021, 8:46 am
© Supplied by Brian SmithA82 was closed after crash involving a car and a pedestrian. Image supplied by Brian Smith.
A north road by Loch Ness has reopened following a crash between a car and a pedestrian on Thursday evening, in which two people were airlifted to hospital.

Emergency services were called to an incident on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road, north of Lochend shortly after 4pm yesterday.

The road between Dunain Park and Drumnadrochit remained closed in both directions for around six hours.

Officers remained at the scene until late into the night to carry out an investigation into the incident.

Police confirmed two people were airlifted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, while a third person was taken by road ambulance.

The accident is believed to have involved a white Audi Q3 and at least one pedestrian.