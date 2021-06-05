Highland Wildlife Park announces plans for After Hours event this summer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Highland Wildlife Park has announced its first ever After Hours event to be held every Friday in July.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) conservation charity are inviting people to visit between 6.30pm and 9.30pm to see what the animals do after closing time.

Visitors will get to see the snow leopards, newborn elk twins and the UK’s only polar bears while driving through the reserve. They should be aware that the Amur tiger cubs will not be on show at these events.

There will also be a new digital trail to follow, traditional music acts and local food and drink to enjoy.

A unique experience

Daska Mackintosh, head of operations at Highland Wildlife Park, said: “We are excited to be bringing this first event of its kind to Highland Wildlife Park.

“After Hours gives visitors a unique chance to roam the park in the summer evenings and see our amazing animals after we usually close.

“It has been a challenging year for our charity, with limits on visitor numbers thought to remain during the vital summer months.

“These events allow us to welcome more visitors to see the wonderful species here at the park while also raising much needed funds to help care for our animals and support our conservation efforts around the world.”

‘A sneak peek’

Jonathan Brown, events and experiences manager at RZSS, said: “It is great to be bringing After Hours to Highland Wildlife Park for the first time, after the success of the events at Edinburgh Zoo over the years.

“These events are planned in conjunction with our animal experts and our keepers are very careful to monitor our animals’ behaviour, making sure they receive, as always, the best care.

“Our daytime health and safety measures will remain in place, including extra toilets, social distancing and extra hand-washing stations to protect our visitors and staff. All guests need to do is buy a ticket and enjoy the evening.

“We would like to thank everyone for their continued support and we look forward to giving visitors a sneak peek into what life is like at Highland Wildlife Park after hours.”

The After Hours events will take place on July 9, 16, 23 and 30 between 6.30pm and 9.30pm. Tickets can be booked online now and will be free to members on launch night.