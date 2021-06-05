Kayakers spark helicopter search in Pentland Firth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A group of kayakers sparked a helicopter and lifeboat search in the Pentland Firth today.

Coastguard crews in Shetland received a “distress alarm” shortly before 10am through a maritime radio system.

The signal was located near the island of Stroma, about two miles off the north coast of Caithness.

Search operation launched after call

Coastguard personnel issued radio calls to request assistance in searching the area for any sign of those who might need help.

Crews from the Longhope lifeboat in Orkney were also asked to join the operation while a Coastguard helicopter, which happened to already be in the area on a training exercise, picked up the calls and joined the operation.

However, radio contact was later established with those who had sent the initial signal.

A Coastguard spokeswoman said: “From our initial broadcast we got in touch with a group of kayakers.

“It turned out it had been one of their radios and it had been accidentally activated, so it was a false alarm.”