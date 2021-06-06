Wildfire crews called out to blaze at Loch Morlich following warnings

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Firefighters tackled a wildfire near Loch Morlich on Saturday.

The fire took hold in the Glenmore Forest Park near Aviemore, sending thick white plumes of smoke over the hills across the loch.

The alarm was raised just after 2.15pm and two wildfire units and five pumps were sent to the scene.

Flames covered a 98ft by 328ft area.

One crew returned to the south side of the loch this morning but left just before 10am.

Called out to new territory last night as a relief crew to a wildfire at Loch Morlich. Crew spent a couple of hours dealing with hotspots then returned to home station as darkness fell. — Spean Bridge CRU (@SpeanBridgeCRU) June 6, 2021

The loch, in the shadows of the Cairngorms, is a popular tourist spot surrounded by sandy beaches and home to a water sports centre.

Last month, it was granted Scotland’s Beach Award which celebrates clean, well-managed and sustainable beaches.

More people are expected to visit the area over the coming months due to the warm weather and easing of Covid restrictions.

An influx of campers in the area last year led to high levels of dumped rubbish and fires in the woods.

Cairngorms National Park has been reminding people of the risk of fires in the area, and last week the fire service issued warning about the serious risk of wildfires.

A wildfire risk warning was in place across the national park and visitors were strongly discouraged from smoking and setting up campfires or BBQs.

In August 2020, Cairngorms rangers had to tackle 143 fires across the national park.