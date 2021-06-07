Sending a tweet? Highland postbox closed off after family of birds make home inside

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A family of birds have made their nest in a Highland village’s postbox.

Press & Journal reader Hugh Murray spotted the postbox near Ardgay in Sutherland at the weekend, covered with pieces of paper warning locals to avoid using it.

The notices read “Birds nesting in box”, and asks people to “please post letters into Gledfield postbox”, further along the road.

Mr Murray sent a photograph by email, saying: “I thought your readers would find interesting.”

This is not the first time a Scottish postbox has been taken over by birds.

Back in 2018, bird photographer William Dickson took pictures of a box near Uisken Beach on Mull, which also had a notice taped onto it as a family of starlings had started using it as their home.

And last year, locals in Kirkwall, Orkney, were asked to temporarily stop using a postbox there as a bird was hatching eggs inside.