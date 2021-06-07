Monday, June 7th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Sending a tweet? Highland postbox closed off after family of birds make home inside

By Craig Munro
June 7, 2021, 11:17 am Updated: June 7, 2021, 1:50 pm
© Supplied by Hugh MurrayThe postbox in Ardgay. Picture by Hugh Murray
The postbox in Ardgay. Picture by Hugh Murray

A family of birds have made their nest in a Highland village’s postbox.

Press & Journal reader Hugh Murray spotted the postbox near Ardgay in Sutherland at the weekend, covered with pieces of paper warning locals to avoid using it.

The notices read “Birds nesting in box”, and asks people to “please post letters into Gledfield postbox”, further along the road.

Mr Murray sent a photograph by email, saying: “I thought your readers would find interesting.”

This is not the first time a Scottish postbox has been taken over by birds.

Back in 2018, bird photographer William Dickson took pictures of a box near Uisken Beach on Mull, which also had a notice taped onto it as a family of starlings had started using it as their home.

And last year, locals in Kirkwall, Orkney, were asked to temporarily stop using a postbox there as a bird was hatching eggs inside.