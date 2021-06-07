Something went wrong - please try again later.

An outbreak of coronavirus in Fort William is now nearing 100 cases but NHS Highland believes there are signs the situation is improving.

Health officials have been managing an increase of Covid infections in the town since May 22.

It is believed a “large proportion” of the initial cases were connected to Sunny’s Sports Bar.

Situation improving after ‘significant outbreak’

NHS Highland has now reported that the outbreak has reached 90 and has urged the Lochaber community to remain vigilant for signs of coronavirus.

However, officials believe the situation is now improving while positive test results have reduced in recent days.

Dr Jenny Wares, a consultant in public health medicine with NHS Highland, said: “Although there have been further cases over the last few days we are pleased to say that the overall situation is improving in Fort William.

“The community engagement throughout has been fantastic and I want to thank everyone who booked a test and also those who have been isolating after being identified as a contact.

“This has been a significant outbreak and it is important that the community remain vigilant for the symptoms of Covid-19. Please continue to follow all guidance from NHS Highland’s contact tracing team.

“If you have been identified as close contact, please self-isolate and get a PCR test. If you are identified as a close contact and your test is negative you must continue to isolate for 10 days as advised.”

Covid testing plea from NHS

A mobile testing unit that had been set up at Fort William Shinty Club has now left the area.

However, testing remains available at the town’s fire station and home testing kits can still be ordered from NHS Inform.

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant for typical Covid symptoms, including new continuous coughs, high temperatures or fevers and a loss or change in the senses of taste and smell.

Other symptoms can include sore throats, headaches, tiredness, diarrhoea, vomiting, tiredness and sore muscles and joints.

Anyone who becomes unwell should self-isolate immediately and seek a PCR test by booking online at the NHS Inform website or by calling 0800 028 2816.

