Orkney police concerned for the welfare of missing man Alan Davies

Police in Orkney are concerned for the welfare of a man, who was reported missing on Monday afternoon.

Officers are appealing for information to trace Alan Davies, who was last seen at around 3.15pm in Kirkwall.

At the time, the 38-year-old was wearing a dark grey T-shirt and is believed to have been driving a red Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Mr Davies has been described as 6ft in height and of medium build with blue eyes and brown hair.

Have you seen Alan Davies, missing from Kirkwall. He was last seen around 3.15pm today. He is around 6ft tall, medium build, with blue eyes and brown hair. He may be driving a red Mitubishi Eclipse vehicle. If you have seen him, please call police on 101, quoting no. 2355. pic.twitter.com/MnSSugVj44 — Orkney Police (@OrkneyPolice) June 7, 2021

He has recently been dealing with some personal issues and there are concerns for his welfare.

Officers are currently searching the Stormness area of Orkney, where Mr Davies is believed to visit often, and are appealing to anybody who may have seen him or his car to get in touch.

Anyone with further information about Mr Davies whereabouts should contact the police urgently on 101, quoting incident number 2355 of Monday, June 7.