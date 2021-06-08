Vandals ransack Alness public toilets prompting CCTV clampdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Highland Council could install CCTV in its public toilets to clamp down on vandals.

The local authority says “many locations are being considered for cover”, including Alness, which is currently closed after being ransacked.

The move would bring the High Street in line with public toilets in Tain, which will feature CCTV when it reopens following a refurbishment.

The Tanyard toilets in Thurso are also already covered by CCTV.

Carolyn Wilson, Independent councillor for Cromarty Firth, says she would welcome cameras in Alness.

She says: “CCTV would make a huge difference and it would hopefully deter those thinking of doing this in the future.”

In the most recent vandalism at Alness, the culprits damaged the toilets and tried to start fires inside the block.

The council has spotted a pattern to the incidents and now refuses to fix the issues in order to avoid having to replace the equipment over and over again.

While a date for reopening has been given as June 21, the local authority says toilet rolls and soap dispensers are not going to be replaced.

Asked for the estimated cost of the repairs, a spokeswoman says it is “not currently known”.

She said: “The toilets were damaged with significant mess left behind, fire raising and food thrown about. The anticipated date for reopening is June 21.

“We will not be replacing anything until we are confident vandalism is not going to recur at this facility.”

It added: “Tain is currently closed for a refurbishment which will include CCTV.

“Thurso Tanyard public convenience is currently covered by CCTV and many other locations are being considered for cover by CCTV including Alness.”

Mrs Wilson believes Covid-19 has created a situation whereby the toilets are not being as commonly monitored by members of the public.

She adds: “While the community was busy throughout the daylight hours, there was always somebody about who could see if there was anyone hanging about but with Covid there isn’t that many people about and I think that has been giving the opportunity to those who want to do things like this.”