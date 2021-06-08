Overnight closures of Fort Augustus swing bridge for essential maintenance

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A bridge crossing the Caledonian Canal will be closed overnight next week for essential maintenance.

The swing bridge at Fort Augustus, on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road, will be shut for five nights from Monday.

Bear Scotland will be working to reinstate the road edge protection strip at the north end of the bridge and will also do some road resurfacing works.

The closure will be in place each night from 9.30pm-6am, and is expected to be completed by Saturday.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “This essential maintenance project on the A82 at Fort Augustus will help ensure that the swing bridge continues to function safely for years to come.

“The use of road closures and traffic management are essential to keep everyone safe during the project. We have planned for these essential works to take place overnight to minimise disruption for road users, and our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank road users for their patience in advance and encourage them to plan their journey in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website and allow some extra time to complete their journeys.”

Local access to Fort Augustus will be maintained, with a diversion for other northbound and southbound traffic using the A82 and A886 between Invergarry and Invermoriston will be in place.

The diversion will take add around 20 minutes onto journey times.