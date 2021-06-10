Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Temporary speed cameras are to be installed across the north to ensure the influx of visitors are keeping safe.

The move is part of a new campaign from Safety Cameras Scotland to encourage drivers to “stay within the speed limits this staycation” and to highlight the presence of more vulnerable road users.

Each of the new locations will be enforced for a maximum of one month.

Eric Dunion, unit manager of the North Safety Camera Unit, said: “We have been working closely with our local authority and Police Scotland colleagues to identify locations where we anticipate an increase in traffic due to the increased number of visitors to Scotland this summer.

“These locations would not normally meet the criteria to become a permanent location but the short term deployment scheme gives us the flexibility to be at locations where we believe there will be a change in traffic behaviour.”

Chief Inspector Neil Lumsden, from the north roads policing team, said: “With the expected increase in travel over the summer months, I am delighted that the North Safety Camera Unit is taking the strategic approach of implementing new short term deployment locations.

“Roads policing work closely with the safety camera unit to make our roads safer for all road users.”

Summer locations

The short-term sites for speed cameras this summer are:

A939 Ballater to Tomintoul road

500m south of junction with the B9008, Tomintoul.

At junction to Lecht Cottage, Tomintoul.

Opposite Stronvaich House, Tomintoul.

A942 Buckie to Portknockie road

East of Hillhead Cemetery, Portknockie

B9040 Lossiemouth to Hopeman

East of junction to Sigurd Street, Burghead.

Junction to B9012 Duffus, Hopeman.

A95 Aberlour to Ballindalloch

Dowans Road, Aberlour.

East of junction with B9138 Marykirk road.

A835 Garve to Ullapool

Near Ardcharnich.

Near Loch Droma.