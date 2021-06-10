Council launches new campaign to show progress of schools and housing projects across the north

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Highland Council has launched a new campaign dedicated to keeping the public at the forefront of progress of local projects.

Building Our Future Highland will record the progress of the authority’s capital programme, focusing on education, housing, and property projects across the region.

Work is currently ongoing to improve the Highland school network across more than 200 sites, including the £14.8m new primary school at Ness Castle in Inverness.

Scotland’s largest local authority has now created a brand new website to support the campaign alongside an interactive map to show the scale and progress of the works.

Showcasing the council’s efforts

Education chairman John Finlayson said: “A key priority is the ongoing addition to and the refurbishment and improvement of the council’s large school estate, which includes over 200 settings.

“We are working hard to recover from the impact of the pandemic to deliver an excellent learning and modern environment for students across Highland.

“I am delighted that parents, key stakeholders and the wider public will now be able to follow this large body of work online and I look forward to seeing the progress being made with the varied works in our many settings.”

Building our future progress

In addition to a new webpage and interactive map, the dedicated hashtag #BuildingOurFutureHighland will be used on social media to promote the local authority’s completed, ongoing and future building and property projects.

The hashtag will help users to quickly locate relevant press releases, photographs, videos, and other engaging content for projects on busy social media feeds.

Public interaction

Councillor Ben Thompson, chairman of the housing and property committee, said: “I would encourage anyone interested in the development of our housing, property and schools to utilise this new campaign and keep informed on the progress of works in Highland.

“This will hopefully become a regular and useful tool for communities to use so they can follow current and future projects happening in their area.

“Investment in the Council’s estate will make a significant contribution to our economic recovery across Highland. It is especially great to see progress on housing developments which will greatly benefit local communities, especially in the more rural and island areas.”