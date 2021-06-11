Man tees off from John O’Groats for world’s longest golf hole challenge

While plenty of fundraisers attempt the John O’Groats to Land’s End route, not many do it armed with a bag of golf clubs.

But that’s exactly what David Sullivan is doing after setting himself the world’s longest golf hole challenge.

The former armed forces skiing and mountain craft trainer is planning 70 stops along the way and estimates he will make an around 250,000 shots.

Not only will he be enjoying his passion for golf, he will also be developing his passion for saving lives – by delivering CPR training sessions along the way.

Mr Sullivan set off from John O’Groats today and expects to arrive at Land’s End in 10 weeks time, along with 21-year-old son Freddie.

On his way through the Highlands, he’ll stop off at five golf courses including Wick Golf Club, Dornoch Golf Club and King’s Golf Club in Inverness.

“It’s my mission to create an army of lifesavers”

The 58-year-old is taking on the challenge to raise money for British Heart Foundation. He was inspired to do so after he saved a man who had a cardiac arrest in front of him on a golf course.

Mr Sullivan gave the man CPR for 17 minutes before he could be treated with a defibrillator.

This life-or-death situation made him determined to teach others the vital skill.

Mr Sullivan said: “It was thanks to my training, and a defibrillator being nearby, that I was able to help save the man, who luckily made a full recovery.

“When something like that happens right in front of you, it makes you realise how precious life is and how important it is to know what to do in that kind of emergency. It was an experience which profoundly affected me, and now it’s my mission to create an army of life savers all over the country.”

At every one of his 70 stops between John O’Groats and Land’s End, Mr Sullivan will be training local people to do CPR.

“He is a true inspiration”

Mr Sullivan aims to raise £60,000 through the challenge to be used to place life-saving defibrillators into villages, towns and cities up and down the country.

His passion to teach the life-saving skill and make defibrillators more widely available caught the attention of American Golf.

Chief executive Gary Favell said: “When we heard about the incredible challenge David had set himself, we immediately wanted to lend American Golf’s support.

“David has found a way to harness his golfing prowess not only to highlight the importance of knowing CPR through his own personal experience, but to train people along his journey whilst raising funds for the British Heart Foundation – he is a true inspiration.”

To donate to Mr Sullivan’s fundraiser, click here.