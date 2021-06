A teenager who went missing in a Highlands village last week has now been found.

Concerns had been raised about Jason Junior Cochrane, from Dingwall, who was last seen in Strathpeffer on Friday afternoon.

Jason Junior Cochrane (14) has been traced safe and well. pic.twitter.com/Xo0d0WyDk4 — Northern Police (@northernPolice) June 14, 2021

Inquiries continued over the weekend to establish the whereabouts of the 14-year-old.

However, police say the teenager has now been traced “safe and well”.