The first full-time cafe is to open in the Highlands’ newest town as the development continues to grow.

Around 500 people now live in Tornagrain which welcomed its first residents in 2017.

The community already has a grocery shop, pharmacy, public hall, outdoor nursery, tennis courts and allotments.

And from August the Hillhead Cafe will add to the amenities with hospitality group Bubble & Goose running the facility.

Cafe ‘a key part’ of Tornagrain plan

The cafe has space for 24 guests with additional outdoor terrace seating. It will be open initially from morning to late afternoon, with evening opening planned for later in the year.

Pop-up events to introduce the cafe to local residents are planned in the run-up to opening.

Nicole Petrie, Tornagrain development manager, said: “We always planned for Tornagrain to have a fully-fledged high street, providing a real hub for the community.”

She said the opening of a cafe is a key part of the town plan, which was delayed by the pandemic.

Alistair Gordon, co-owner of Bubble & Goose said: “We are delighted to have agreed a deal with Moray Estates and look forward to welcoming residents through our doors in the next couple of months.

“From our early discussions with the team at Moray Estates, it was clear we shared the same ethos and vision for the community.

Plan to mix food and cocktails

“We are excited to have this opportunity to create a sociable, relaxed space to spend a couple hours working while enjoying a coffee, or catching up with friends and family, while enjoying some quality food and drink.”

The company has been working in the area for a number of years. It supports projects in the oil and gas and renewables sectors, as well as sports hospitality and private functions.

In addition to food services, its Highland Mixology business provides a mobile bar and cocktail mixology service.

Mr Gordon added: “We plan to support the team at Tornagrain by combining our cocktails and drinks experiences to complement our evening menu.

“We look forward to pulling it all together under the one roof. We are eager to get going as we embark on this new journey, growing alongside the developments at Tornagrain and adding another cafe to our portfolio.”

The town will be developed in phases over 50 years.

Among the next steps is the first primary school, with a potential roll of 90-100 pupils.

The greater vision is a town of 5,000 homes, three primary schools, a secondary school, shops, employment space and parks.

In December, John Moray, the man behind the Tornagrain vision, spoke about the plan becoming a reality.

The 21st Earl of Moray’s family have lived on the land which Tornagrain is built since the 16th century.