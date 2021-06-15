Photographers around Scotland are being given the chance to win the field trip of a lifetime as part of a competition to mark 70 years of the UK’s first National Nature Reserve.

Two extraordinary experiences with nature photographer Laurie Campbell are up for grabs, with participants simply having to submit their best pictures of the reserve at Beinn Eighe.

The site, located beside Loch Maree in the Torridons of Wester Ross, offers plenty of inspiration to both amateurs and professionals.

Caledonian pine forest can be found stretching from the banks of the loch up the slopes of the mountain, home to wildlife including deer, pine martens and golden eagles.

The trees on the islands dotted around Loch Maree constitute the nearest thing to natural woodland left in the UK.

Entries to the competition, which has been organised by NatureScot, do not need to be taken specially.

Doug Bartholomew, manager of Beinn Eighe’s NNR, said: “We are looking for photos – new or old – of Beinn Eighe which capture the natural beauty, special nature and people’s unique experiences while visiting the nature reserve.

“We would particularly like entrants to include a description with their photos about a memory or experience at Beinn Eighe, to show what the NNR has meant to them over the years.”

The person who takes first prize in the competition will get an all-inclusive boat trip around the islands of Loch Maree with Mr Campbell and staff from the reserve, to learn more about the fascinating area and take some unique photographs.

The person in second place will get a one-on-one experience being guided around Beinn Eighe itself alongside Mr Campbell, taking pictures of wildlife with the majestic mountain as a backdrop.

Those who finish in the top 20 will all get a Beinn Eighe 70th anniversary mug, while every shortlisted photograph will later be featured together in an exhibition.

Mountain of history

The mountain was declared the UK’s first National Nature Reserve in 1951, by the zoologist Dr John Berry who was serving as director of nature conservancy.

Hundreds of sites around the UK now hold the designation, including the Mar Lodge Estate, Mount Snowdon, Lindisfarne, The Wash and Sherwood Forest.

Earlier this year, mountain rescue teams from RAF Lossiemouth marked another 70th anniversary on Beinn Eighe by remembering the victims of a tragic plane crash.

All eight crew members on a Lancaster Bomber died when it crashed into the slopes of the mountain on March 14 1951, and a plaque at the summit now serves as a memorial.

Entry requirements

Pictures can be submitted to the NatureScot competition either through Instagram using the hashtag #beinneighe70, or by emailing beinneighe70@nature.scot

Submissions should be lower resolution JPEGs in the first instance, but a higher quality version must also be available for printing.

The closing date is October 1 at 5pm, and more information can be found on the NatureScot website here.