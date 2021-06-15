Covid testing for those without symptoms available in Inverness from Wednesday

Rapid Covid testing for those without symptoms will be available in Inverness from tomorrow.

Highland Council has announced that people will be able to drop in and get tested at its headquarters over the next three days.

Tests will only take 10 minutes and the results will be sent via text or email within an hour. It will also be possible to collect free test kits to complete at home.

Anyone without symptoms can get a test at the Highland Council Headquarters on Glenurquhart Road in Inverness on the following days:

Wednesday June 16 between 9.30am and 4.30pm

Thursday June 17 between 9.30 and and 4.30pm

Friday June 18 between 9.30am and 1pm

The council encourages people to get tested to help keep the community safe and shares a reminder that a third of people with coronavirus have no symptoms but can still pass it on.