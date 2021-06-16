By-election being held in Inverness following the resignation of two councillors

A by-election will tke place in Inverness this summer following the resignation of two councillors.

Graham Ross, described as a “dedicated Invernessian” with an “immense knowledge” of local matters stepped down as Inverness West councillor and deputy provost for family reasons.

Mr Ross, a former Inverness Royal Academy pupil, was elected to the Inverness West ward in 2012.

He worked in community education and went on to develop the Charleston Community Complex.

He told the Press and Journal: “I wish the candidates the very best and apologise to constituents for sparking an election but I had to put my family first and I trust thatthey can understand that.”

Also standing down is former journalist Nicola Sinclair who is resigning from her role as a councillor for Wick and East Caithness to start a job at the Press and Journal as a reporter.

She worked as a business reporter and ran her own freelance operation for seven years prior to being elected in 2017.

Highland Council’s returning officer, chief executive Donna Manson, says in order to avoid disrupting children’s education with school closures on polling day, the local authority considers the school summer holiday will be a good time to hold a by-election.

And as it costs £45,000 to run a by-election, savings can be made by using one venue for both electronic counts, and by holding the by-elections on the same day.

‘Date set’

The plan is to hold the by-elections on Thursday August 12 with the counts taking place in Inverness Leisure the next day.

People aged over 16 can vote and postal voting will be possible.

