Police have held a stop and speak operation in an attempt to trace a man missing from Inverness for a week.

George Critch was last seen in the Kinmylies area last Wednesday.

Officers visited the area to try and jog the public’s memory in an attempt to piece together the 63-year-old’s movements.

Specialist resources have previously been deployed in an attempt to find Mr Cricth with dogs, the police helicopter and mountain rescue teams assisting without success.

Specialist resources used to find missing man

Police spoke to motorists in the Leachkin Road and Great Glen Way areas of Inverness in an attempt to trace the missing Mr Critch.

Officers returned to the area one week on from the last reported sighting of him at about 1pm on Wednesday, June 9.

Inspector Peter Dingwall said: “Despite extensive searches and police inquiries, George remains missing a week on from when he was last seen.

“This is completely out of character for him not to keep in contact with his family and friends.

“His family are extremely distressed by his disappearance and as times passes, police are becoming increasingly concerned for his safety and wellbeing.”

A police incident caravan has been placed at the top of Great Glen Way for people with information to speak to officers.

What can you do to help find George?

Police are eager to hear from anyone in the Great Glen Way and Kinmylies area who has private CCTV or was driving between 1pm and 5pm on June 9.

Residents have been asked to check any footage they have to see if Mr Critch was spotted at about the time he was reported missing from Inverness.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit, a navy Scotland T-shirt, black jacket and black jacket. He is about 6ft and has glasses, which he may or may not be wearing.

Insp Dingwall said: “The local community have been very keen to support our searches and we appreciate the assistance we have been given, however despite this and our searches and enquiries, there have been no further sightings of George.”

Anyone with information that may assist police should call 101 and quote incident number 2414 from June 9.