Timepiece exhibition to include installation made with objects from midden

Artist-run initiative Circus Artspace is to hold its first ‘live’ exhibition, entitled Timepiece.

The exhibition will present sculptural works by Highland artist Ian Kane at Inverness Creative Academy, the former Midmills Campus.

Ian – a self-confessed connoisseur of middens – said his exhibition will place sculptural works together with objects retrieved from a local historical midden.

The objects have all been selected at a certain point of decay, some partially consumed by nature, offering an experience and perception of time.

Ian’s upcoming installation views the Highland life through village and community, past and present, but also looks forward to the future with global concerns.

The artist said: “Timepiece is a sculptural project that I have been involved with over many years.

“Some elements have already been shown as standalone works in London and Glasgow. However, this is the first time that I have had an opportunity to complete and show the work in its entirety, in the way it was initially conceived and on home ground.”

The exhibition also features collaborative photographic work from June Bryson and textiles from June Hyndman.

Essays in response to the work are contributed by artists Jamie Kane and Dr Norman Shaw.

Don’t miss the Timepiece exhibition

Timepiece will start with a preview evening on Thursday June 24 from 6pm to 8pm at Inverness Creative Academy.

The exhibition will run from Friday June 25 until Sunday July 4 and will be open daily from noon to 4pm, and until 6pm on Thursdays.

Entry is free of charge and drop-in (not ticketed).

There is also an artist’s Q&A session as a closing event of the sculpture installation on Sunday July 4 from 2pm to 4pm, which is ticketed and bookable via Eventbrite.

Ian has a long history of teaching art in Inverness at the Midmills campus and, more recently, he retired from teaching the BA (Hons) at Moray School of Art.

Based near Inverness, the artist has exhibited nationally and internationally since studying sculpture at Edinburgh College of Art and completing a post-graduate degree in the 1970s.

His works have been shown in the UK, Belgium, Netherlands, France, Norway, Canada and Japan but never in the Highlands.