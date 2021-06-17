A83 Rest and Thankful to close for resurfacing works

The Rest and Be Thankful will be closed for four nights next week for resurfacing works.

Bear Scotland will carry out the works on the A83 from Sunday.

The road – which has been blighted by closures in recent months due to repeated landslips – will be shut between 7pm-7am for four nights.

A diversion via the Old Military Road will be in place.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north west representative said: “From Sunday night we’re carrying out a four-night programme of surfacing work on the A83 at the Rest which will strengthen some sections of the carriageway, improving it for all road users.

“As we’ll be working in the centre of the road we need to close the A83 overnight for safety, however we’re minimising disruption as much as possible by directing all road users to use the Old Military Road overnight so they can still pass through the glen safely.”

Diversion imposed via Old Military Road

Motorists will be convoyed single-file Old Military Road to maintain a route through Glen Croe each night while the surfacing work takes place.

The A83 will remain open under traffic light control during the daytime for all road users.

The resurfacing works coincide with ongoing progress to their programme of mitigation measures at the Rest and Be Thankful, including construction of a debris catch-pit adjacent to the A83.

The measures were imposed following a major landslip which brought around 1,000 tonnes of debris down onto the Argyll route.

Daily monitoring of hillside conditions and the weather forecast continues to inform decision making such that the route is operated safely.

Minimising disruption

Mr Ross said the team will work to ensure works are completed on schedule to help minimise disruption.

He added: “Our teams will do everything they can to ensure the overnight surfacing work is completed as quickly and safely as possible so we limit any disruption caused by this essential work.

“Teams are making good progress with the ongoing mitigation work at the Rest and we continue to monitor both the hillside and the weather conditions on a daily basis to ensure the route remains safe for road users.

“We thank the local community and all road users for their continued patience while we continue with our work at the Rest.”