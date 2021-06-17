NHS Western Isles team up with graphic design firm to launch ‘Double Dose Club’ logo

A health board has launched a logo for locals to proudly declare they have had both Covid vaccinations – and it could prove a model for Scotland.

NHS Western Isles has teamed up with local graphic design company Loom to create the Double Dose Club logo, sticker and avatar frame.

Anyone who has completed their round of vaccines can use them, and they’re already getting interest from other health boards to celebrate their own vaccination successes.

Loom’s owner and creative director Pearse O’Halloran made the mint green and blue design which is in English and Gaelic.

Mr O’Halloran said: “I was full of gratitude coming back from receiving a second vaccine, and amazed that I was fully vaccinated just over a year after the pandemic hit.

“I wanted to post up on the Loom Instagram page, thanking the NHS Western Isles staff and their capeless heroics for making this possible.

“The studio always aims to be playful with our graphic output, so I devised designing a member’s badge for a faux ‘Double Dose Club’.

“It’s astounding how much that wee graphic has taken on a life of its own since.

“I am very glad to give a small bit back to the NHS staff and the Western Isles community.”

Stickers available at vaccine clinics

Stickers have recently been printed and issued to each local vaccine clinic and will be offered to each person attending their second vaccination appointment.

The Western Isles had led the way with its vaccination programme, being the first health authority in the UK to offer the jab to over-18s.

Gordon Jamieson, NHS Western Isles chief executive, added: “Healthcare services continue to look for new and engaging ways to promote the importance of the vaccine, as well as reminding people of all ages to attend their second dose vaccine appointment.

“We are delighted with the designs that Pearse has produced and wish to thank him for the time and effort he has put into creating them.

“I would also like to thank those who display these graphics as a reminder to all of the importance of receiving both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.”

In addition, not only have the Double Dose Club graphics been shared with the Scottish Government, but expressions of interest have been received from other Scottish Health Boards interested in localising the graphics for use within their own area.