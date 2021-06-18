‘Most advanced surgical technology in the world’: £2million robot arrives in Inverness

A robot will soon be assisting in surgeries at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The Da Vinci Xi robot will allow surgeons to take a minimally-invasive approach which not only makes procedures more precise but reduces the recovery time for patients.

It is hoped the £2million kit will bring NHS Highland to the forefront of surgical delivery, and is part of the Scottish Government’s attempts to modernise surgery across the country.

Robot will help make surgeries safer

Colin Richards, colorectal consultant at Raigmore Hospital, said: “This is the most advanced surgical technology in the world, and I’m confident that it will bring huge benefits to our patients.

“The robot offers so many advantages over conventional surgery; it smooths out natural hand tremor and gives the operator a magnified 3D view, allowing precision surgery to be done in confined spaces.

“We anticipate it will make surgery safer for our patients, limit the time they spend in the hospital and allow them to return to normal life as quickly as possible.

“The whole team are excited about its arrival, and we can’t wait to get started.”

‘Buzz’ surrounding robot’s arrival

While staff are keen to start using the robot, everyone must complete the necessary courses and simulation training so the kit is not expected to be in operation until later this summer.

Alan Grant, clinical director for surgery at Raigmore Hospital, added: “We’re delighted to take delivery of the robot. There has been quite a buzz about the department since it arrived.

“This helps us maintain our status as one of the five cancer centres in Scotland, and it will also support our already flourishing recruitment to Raigmore.

“This is a fantastic addition to NHS Highland, and I am excited to see it in use.”