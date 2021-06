Take a virtual tour aboard the Royal Navy’s newest patrol ship with our exclusive gallery.

HMS Spey was officially commissioned into service during a special ceremony in Invergordon, which included a fly-over by RAF Poseidon’s crew and performances from the Royal Marine Band.

The 45-strong crew paraded at the event, before the P&J was given a very special tour of the 265ft vessel on what Commanding Officer Lieutenant Commander Ben Evens described as a “proud day”.